Rain chances pick up by the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will remain warm and humid all week. Each day will see a few spotty storms with Thursday likely the driest. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds can be expected each day.
Tropical moisture increases by the weekend as a series of tropical waves move in from the east. In addition a cold front will likely stall to our north and aid in putting the moisture squeeze on us. This should lead to higher rain chances by Sunday and into next week. It’s possible there could be some periods of fairly heavy rain next week but it’s too early to determine any exact details.
The tropics are active with Paulette and Rene in the far eastern Atlantic. However there are no threats anywhere close to the Gulf of Mexico right now.
