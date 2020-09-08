Shelby: More summer-like conditions will return to the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a brief tease of Fall with some lower humidity the past couple of days, more summer-like conditions will return to the forecast. Humidity will gradually increase today and tomorrow as will spotty storm chances. Highs will still top out in the low 90s, but it may feel a little worse to you because of the humidity.
Our hope for a late-week cold front continues to diminish. It looks like the high will win out with the front stalling just to our west. We will keep muggy air and rain chances around through the weekend.
Paulette and Rene are the newest tropical systems. They are way out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to the Gulf. There are two other areas of potential development that are also not a concern to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
