Some older buildings could challenge top hurricane winds

The massive wind damage from Laura is hard to imagine even looking at the images. Norma Jean Mattei is a Professional Engineer and Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of New Orleans. She said the damage she witnessed was exactly as she would expect, “Not a storm surge event, not really much of a rain event from what I could see it was a wind event.” Mattei said, “Hurricane Laura, the damage that we saw, was very extensive damage to buildings, roof damage, some very significant trees snapped right in half. Just what you would expect from a storm of her wind speed.”