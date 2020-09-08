TODAY: Gov. Edwards expected to make announcement regarding Phase 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Some parish leaders say they are ready to move into phase three even if the rest of the state isn’t.
Current Phase two restrictions expire this Friday, Sept. 11.
Tuesday afternoon, Governor Edwards will hold a news conference where he is expected to announce whether the state will remain in phase two or move foward.
In Jefferson and St. Tammany Parishes, leaders want the governor to offer regional phase three entries.
St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper sent Gov. Edwards a letter asking him to consider regional implementations of recovery.
In the letter, Cooper says the parish is ready to move forward with a sense of normalcy while balancing the health of the economy.
He believes the parish can maintain safety by keeping the mask mandate in place and social distancing.
Business leaders in Jefferson Parish agree. They say face coverings are here to stay.
Jefferson Parish council members say business owners are frustrated because they don’t know enough about the reopening process.
“The lack of information has people who has their entire life’s resources in small businesses and no data to know when we might enter a new phase and what that new phase might mean,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.
Last week, the Jefferson Parish council passed a resolution calling for the governor to get rid of the current statewide ruling and move to a regional basis when it comes to deciding which phase different areas should be in.
The resolution says Jefferson Parish COVID-19 cases are lower, and many businesses in the parish are on the brink of bankruptcy if they are not allowed to open soon.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force moved Louisiana from red to yellow at the end of August.
In the task force report it suggests the state would continue the masks mandate and will continue its closure of establishments like bars.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.