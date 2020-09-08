TPSO: Lafayette man arrested after leading police on pursuit with three children in vehicle

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - 33-year-old John Mercier, of Lafayette was arrested after leading police on a pursuit from Morgan City to Terrebonne Parish.
On Monday at around 9 p.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that Morgan City Police in pursuit of a Jeep Cherokee and Mercier was entering Terrebonne Parish.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police assisted in the pursuit in the Bayou Black area.
TPSO deployed a spike strip and was able to arrest Mercier, who had three children aged from 3 to 9 years old in the vehicle.
After the arrest, police discovered marijuana and multiple Trazodone pills on Mercier.
John Mercier was arrested for Aggravated Flight, three counts of Child Desertion, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Marijuana, and Possession Of A Legend Drug.
