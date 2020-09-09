Bruce: Spotty Showers-Warm And Muggy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Bruce Katz: Today through Friday watch out for a few spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm. Tomorrow will see fewer showers with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will be on the rise as we see tropical moisture from a few easterly waves moving in from the Florida and eastern Gulf. With more clouds and some rain temps are likely to stay in the upper 80s Saturday into Sunday. In the tropics, there are 2 storms and several disturbances. As of now there is no threat to the Gulf coast.