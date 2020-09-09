VIDEO: Crews demolish abandoned apartment complex in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor LaToya Cantrell Wednesday joined other officials to mark the demolition of Cindy Place, an abandoned four-building apartment complex in New Orleans East that has seen criminal activity for many years.
“This is progress in the heart of New Orleans East and at a location that has been an armpit in this community for a mighty long time. And it’s one that, as I came into office, I had as a priority to deal with. Blight eradication remains a priority for the City,” said Mayor Cantrell.
“Cindy Place has been cited for activities such as drug sales, prostitution and illegal dumping that have adversely impacted the quality of life in the area. Along with this demolition, there will be a comprehensive cleanup within the immediate area. The City sees these efforts as not only stabilizing the area but also priming it for potential redevelopment for affordable housing units,” Mayor Cantrell’s office said.
The apartment complex is located at 6701 Cindy Place.
