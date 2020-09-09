Dixie Brewery joins social injustice movement with Black Is Beautiful brew

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dixie Brewing Company announced Wednesday (Sept. 9) it has joined the “Black is Beautiful” initiative started by another brewing company based in San Antonio.
Nearly 1,000 craft breweries — representing all 50 states and 19 countries — have come together to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to donate funds for local and national social justice causes.
The initiative was started by Weathered Souls Brewing Company.
All proceeds will be donated to Operation Restoration, a New Orleans-based nonprofit focused on empowering women impacted by incarceration to successfully reenter the community.
“Being poor in the city of New Orleans has taken away the right to equal justice and the presumption of innocent until proven guilty for far too long,” said Montrell Carmouche of Operation Restoration.
His foundation looks to end cash bail to help those in financial distress.
A taproom-only release, Black is Beautiful is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99 and single cans for $5.
“This is an honor to participate in this collaboration and to be joining forces with Operation Restoration,” said Dixie’s General Manager Jim Birch. “Working towards equality is something that we can all stand by and something that we are proud to address together.”
In February 2020, Owner Gayle Benson donated 4,716 square feet of office space on the second floor of Benson Tower to Operation Restoration, housing nearly 30 employees.
Dixie Brewing Company announced on June 26 its intention to retire the Dixie name from all wholesale sales in early 2021. They are working with community leaders and customers on a new brand name.
Dixie Beer was started in New Orleans in 1907.
