Jurors hear from alleged victims in case of suspended St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Prosecutors in the trial of a suspended St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux this afternoon played a tearful interview of one of his alleged 15-year-old victims.
Prosecutors say Jeff Perilloux was looking for sexual gratification as he inappropriately touched his daughter’s friends. But Perilloux’s attorneys say it’s a case of gossip that got out of control.
Jurors got a chance to hear from one of the alleged victims through 2 tape interviews. She spoke through tears and her story was consistent, as the defense says this case is non-prosecutable due to intent issues.
It has been more than two years since Judge Jeff Perilloux was indicted and removed from the St. John Parish bench and after four delays his trial on three counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile has finally begun.
“We’re excited this day has come the girls are happy to tell what happened to them,” said Assistant State Attorney General Matt Derbes.
Prosecutors say Perilloux groomed friends of his daughters as young as 14 years old and inappropriately touched several of them.
This afternoon, the prosecutor played a taped interview with one of those alleged victims. Tearfully she recounted a trip to Florida where Perilloux allegedly rubbed her stomach and touched her rear when the girl came into her bedroom to ask for a later curfew.
The girl also said that the judge asked to look under her shirt as she backed away. She said the judge grabbed her by the arm saying don’t be scared. Perilloux attorney Kim Mcelwee called this case a gossip game gone out of control and said the judge loved the girls like his own daughters. Mcelwee said the judge was startled when the girl entered the room and may have touched her inadvertently while reaching for his cell phone.
“It’s a stretch, it’s hail Mary’s. We got four girls saying me too, me too, me too, me too,” Derbes said.
Prosecutors say one alleged victim claims the judge touched her breast while rubbing suntan lotion on her in one incident. They also claim another girl said he touched her breast while rubbing cold medicine on her chest.
The defense claims it didn’t happen and counters that after several alleged incidents no one called -police and the girls continued to go to the Perilloux home.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.