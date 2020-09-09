LHSAA set to officially announce start date for high school football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The executive director of the LHSAA is expected to officially announce that high school football will start in October, meaning teams will soon be able to start full-contact drills.
Eddie Bonine said the LHSAA’s executive committee will meet on Wednesday, September 9 to make the final decision on playing high school football, while also figuring out the guidelines and rules. The proposed starting date for games will be October 8.
Bonine testified Friday during a House Education Committee meeting to determine if and when high school sports would begin, specifically with football. The LHSAA will create guidelines like other surrounding states have done to keep athletes safe during the pandemic.
Some of the possible guidelines focus on temperature checks before every game or if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at school or with a team, contact tracing will be used. State officials really think the issue will be in the stands.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has said that he’s okay with the sport moving forward as long as the LHSAA believes it is safe to do so.
The decision to move forward with high school football will be the LSHAA’s alone and not dependent on BESE or any other group. Bonine added the association would still move forward with football even if the state is still in Phase 2.
