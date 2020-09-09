LSU DE Ray Parker suspended indefinitely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday, Sept. 9 he has suspended defensive end Ray Parker indefinitely from the team for violating team rules.
The defensive end was in his second year with the Tigers after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019, according to LSU Athletics.
Parker, of Ruston, La., played tight end at Ruston High School. He did not record any statistics during the 2019 season, according to LSU Athletics.
