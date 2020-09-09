LSU Football will have fans in the stadium

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The wait is over for LSU fans anxious to find out if they have a shot at watching a game live at Tiger Stadium. Some lucky season ticket holders and students will get the chance to cheer on the team in person. The university says its plan will keep up school spirit and keep fans safe.
Tiger stadium is a special spot for thousands. LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said, “There’s a magic in the air in Tiger stadium and that magic is contagious, but not in a negative way.”
Saturday night at Death Valley is back on the calendar for some as Louisiana State University Athletic Department announced plans for allowing fans into games a little less than two weeks ahead of the delayed football season opener.
Galligan shared his thoughts just ahead of the midday official release of the plans details during a regularly scheduled weekly briefing. He said, “It is a whole lot more magic with 105,000 people, but there’s going to be magic with 25,000 and that’s a whole lot more magic than with no football at all.”
LSU confirmed fans will be allowed at games. The crowd will be held at 25 percent capacity with mandatory masks and socially distant seating. Galligan said, “Yes, it will still be Tiger Stadium, but like life has come to be it will be different. Safety is our guideposts.”
Season ticket holders will get a reduced allotment of their tickets for the year to allow everyone an opportunity for some games. Some student tickets will also be available. Galligan said, “We will probably roll out a program where students will have to say, ‘Hey, I got tested.’ A testing incentive.” Official details were not included in the release. Students will get a detailed email explaining the process.
There are no single game tickets and one of the most anticipated parts of game day is out. Galligan said, “We got to get the message out if you don’t have a ticket don’t come to campus.”
Absolutely no tail gating allowed. Even those with tickets need parking permits and all the standard equipment is banned right down to tables and chairs.
Galligan said, “Game day activity is not going to be the game day activity that you are used to that will be very different.”
The band is expected to stay spread out in the stands with instrument covers to limit aerosols. Galligan says the university is working hard with the state and SEC to provide a safe way to enjoy football season. He said, “The reason the southeast conference chose to move to a September 26 start was to buy ourselves more time to learn and we’ve been learning all the time.”
Parking will open four hours before game time, but all campus buildings and restrooms will remain closed with only limited portables. No changes are expected through the season, however, Galligan said he has come to be accepting of the unexpected. Galligan said, “But I have come to learn that anything can change at any time and pretty darn fast.” For now, this is the fan plan for Tiger Football 2020.
Season ticket holders can opt out of the restricted season. They should look for an email this week and return the form by Friday, September 11, 2020.
All tickets and payments will be contactless. Full details on restrictions and game day operations can be found here.
