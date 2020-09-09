Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | September 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 11:55 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers responding to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Tricia Court found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

