Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.
The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers responding to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Tricia Court found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
