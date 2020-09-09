New Orleans firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at abandoned home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Fire Department extinguished a 2-alarm fire overnight in the St. Claude neighborhood.
The fire started around 1 a.m. near the corner of N. Claiborne Avenue and Feliciana Street.
An abandoned one-story wood frame home was fully engulfed in flames, according to the NOFD.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which had spread to home at 1315 N. Claiborne Avenue.
The fire was brought under control at 1:25 am. Both buildings were vacant.
The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, Entergy Gas and Electric also responded to this incident. Thirteen NOFD units carrying 39 firefighters responded.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and there were no injuries reported.
