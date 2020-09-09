New Orleans man arrested for possession of child pornography

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 44-year-old Vivek Kannon, of New Orleans, was arrested on 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, according to a report from the Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry.
The arrest comes after a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the NOPD.
He was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding Kannan is asked to call the Cyber Crime Unit toll-free at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous.
