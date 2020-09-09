1 person killed in Central City shooting

By Chris Finch | September 9, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 6:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in Central City.

Investigators said the aggravated battery by shooting happened around 5:09 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Saratoga Street.

The man was declared dead on the scene after officers found him with a gunshot wound.

This homicide is under investigation as NOPD gathers information to find a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Arin Starzyk at 504-658-5300 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111.

