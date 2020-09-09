1 person killed in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in Central City.
Investigators said the aggravated battery by shooting happened around 5:09 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Saratoga Street.
The man was declared dead on the scene after officers found him with a gunshot wound.
This homicide is under investigation as NOPD gathers information to find a suspect and motive.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Arin Starzyk at 504-658-5300 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111.
