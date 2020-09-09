Shelby: Summer-Like Feel Returns

Expect hot and humid conditions to continue all week. Each day will feature some spotty storms with Thursday likely the driest. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.
Tropical moisture increases over the weekend as a series of tropical waves move in from the east. In addition, a cold front will likely stall to our north and squeeze moisture along the northern Gulf coast. This should lead to higher rain chances for the weekend and into next week. It’s possible there could be some periods of heavy rain next week, but it’s too early to determine any exact details.
The tropics are active with Paulette and Rene in the far eastern Atlantic. Thankfully, there are no threats anywhere close to the Gulf of Mexico right now.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.