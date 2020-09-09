WATCH LIVE 11:30: Gov. Edwards meets with Secretary of Energy to discuss impacts of Laura on La.'s energy industry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will meet with United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette Wednesday to discuss the long-term impacts of Hurricane Laura on the energy industry in Louisiana.
The following companies will participate in the roundtable: the Port of Lake Charles, SWEPCO, CLECO, Entergy, the Association of Louisiana Electric Coops, Citgo, Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Phillips 66, Jeff Davis Electric Co-op, Beauregard Electric Cooperative, and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Governor Edwards will also give an update on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Laura.
He is also expected to make an announcement on if the state will move on to Phase 3 of coronavirus recovery or if Phase 2 will be extended.
