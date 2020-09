BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will hold its weekly virtual press briefing on the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. This week’s briefing will be given by interim LSU President Tom Galligan, along with LSU Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering Professor John Pardue, who will discuss a COVID-19-related wastewater study his team is conducting on the campus.