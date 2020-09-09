Watching the Gulf. Rain chances increase.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A couple of disturbances over Florida and just east of the Bahamas will move into the Gulf by the weekend and early next week. There is a low chance for a depression to form by the weekend. However regardless of development the chance for rain will be increasing and some of the rain could be heavy at times.
At the same time a cold front will stall north of the area next week and together will tropical moisture over the Gulf the chance for rain will stay elevated.
The remainder of the tropics remain active in the far Eastern Atlantic. These storms and disturbances are not a threat to the area at this time.
