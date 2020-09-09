“We’re shocked and horrified,” Northshore child therapist faces 100 child pornography charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With about three years working as a child counselor, the owner of the Northshore Wellness and Counseling says Vivek Kannan was well-respected and well-loved.
“He was just licensed by our licensing board last month. He has a waiting list to see him, he has done amazing work with very difficult cases of clients. Parents of children today said, 'you don’t understand, he’s the only person who can get through to my child,” said Andre Judice, Ph.D.
Judice says she would always hear positive feedback from parents about Kannan as he regularly worked with children. “I know he’s done therapy for children who have been in inappropriate sexual situations,” Judice said.
The Licensed Professional Counselor and registered play therapist now faces 100 counts of child pornography, and the attorney general’s office is asking for any others to come forward.
“We had no indication from any of his clients for all these years, so far they’ve gone through most of the evidence and so far there’s nothing to indicate that any of this the pattern is anything it’s all from internet sources,” Judice said.
“Perpetrators are going to gravitate towards professions or engagements really have access to kids,” said Thomas Mitchell. The Hope House child advocacy center helps investigate and advocate for children in cases like these.
Executive director, Thomas Mitchell says parents need to know that “stranger danger” is not the norm, it’s the exception. He says about 96 percent of kids who walk through their doors know and trust their perpetrator.
“It’s very difficult to have warning signs, it’s way more advantageous to us to train kids and train adults on how to protect kids,” Mitchell said.
He says parents need to have anatomically correct conversations with their children and empower them to speak to trusted adults about situations that make them uncomfortable.
“Think about the difference between a five-year-old girl in the kindergarten class saying, ‘my dad ate my cookie,’ how does that child have the language to express they were sexually abused? We see that a lot,” said Mitchell.
It will be a long road to recovery for any victims, but he adds children will be better protected when they know predators can come in any form.
“Being charged with hundreds of cans of pornography that indicates to me you have a very sophisticated perpetrator who’s engaged in multi-variant victimization of children and that’s very concerning it’s terrifying to our community,” said Mitchell.
At this point, Judice says according to investigators, none of the cases have anything to do with their clients or their technology.
The Attorney General’s office is asking for any potential victims to come forward. They can contact their office anonymously.
