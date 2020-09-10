Gulf depression possible by late weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two disturbances moving across the Gulf will bring increasing rain chances for the weekend and into next week. The first disturbance will move into the area Friday and keep rain chances elevated into the weekend.
The second disturbance is the one that could develop into a depression or even possibly a tropical storm by Sunday and into early next week. The system is expected to track in our general direction and keep rain chances high next week. The eventual track will determine how much rain falls across the area.
