LPSO: Police investigating donation thefts at nonprofit organization in Thibodaux
Upon reviewing images from surveillance cameras, detectives identified two male subjects, one driving a white Toyota pickup truck and the other driving what is believed to be a red-colored Nissan sedan. (Source: LPSO)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | September 10, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:44 PM

Thibodaux, La. (WVUE) - Detectives with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating donation thefts at a nonprofit organization in Thibodaux.

The organization, Lafourche Arc, is located on St. Mary Street in Thibodaux, La.

In late August, two instances of theft were reported at the organization. Several items were stolen from a shed, which was filled with donated items.

Through surveillance footage, they were able to recover images of the vehicles and suspects.

One of the suspects was driving a white Toyota pickup truck and the other was driving what is believed to be a red-colored Nissan sedan.

Anyone who can identify either of the suspects or anyone with any other information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

