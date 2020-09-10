Scientists shocked when snake lays eggs 15 years after last seeing male

ST. LOUIS (CNN) - Workers at the St. Louis Zoo were shocked and thrilled when a python who’s over 50 years old laid eggs, even though she hasn’t been near a male snake in more than 15 years.
The mom-to-be, a ball python, is the oldest known snake at any zoo. Ball pythons can reproduce both sexually and asexually. Snakes can also store sperm to fertilize later.
The zoo staff plans to do genetic testing on the eggs they’re incubating to determine which of these methods the python used to reproduce.
The zoo also recently announced one of their chimpanzees, an 18-year-old named Utamu, is pregnant and due to give birth in the fall.
Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.