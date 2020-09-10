Shelby: Dry Today, Then Rain Chances Increase

Today will be our last dry day for a while. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, and when you factor in the humidity, it could feel like 100 at times.
A couple of disturbances over Florida and the Bahamas will move into the Gulf over the weekend and early next week. There is a low chance for a depression to form by the weekend. At the same time, a cold front will stall north of the area, pinning the tropical moisture along the northern Gulf Coast. So, regardless of any official development, the chance for rain will be increasing.
Some of the rain could be heavy Friday through the middle of next week.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the tropics remain active. These storms and disturbances are not a threat to the area at this time.
