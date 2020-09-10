Terrytown brothers indicted for Algiers triple shooting that left toddler dead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The District Attorney’s Office indicted 23-year-old Rodney Steadman and 19-year-old Ronjae Steadman, who are accused for being responsible for a triple shooting in Algiers that took the lives of two siblings, one of them a 3-year-old boy.
Each were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of second- degree kidnapping.
They both face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of the sentence if they are convicted on the first-degree murder charges.
Rodney and Ronjae, along with a third suspect, are accused of carrying out a drive-by shooting outside a house in the 2000 block of Lebouef Street at around 7:20 p.m on May 11, according to the report.
This incident led to the deaths of 23-year-old James Estem and 3-year-old Isaha Adams, who were brothers. Their mother was also shot in the leg as she tried to pull her toddler to safety. She survived.
NOPD investigators determined that Ronjae drove the vehicle and the gunman fled the scene before crashing into a pole, which forced the suspects to run away.
The brothers and the third suspect, Razak Adekunle fled the crash scene near the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Holiday Drive, before forcing their way into a man’s vehicle at gunpoint and escaping.
Police are still searching for 19-year-old Adekunle.
Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
