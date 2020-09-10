WATCH LIVE at 1:15p.m.: NOLA Public Schools discuss return of K-4th students to in-person learning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOLA Public Schools will hold a press conference to discuss preparations for students to return to in-person education next week.
Students in grades PreK through 4th grade will begin returning to school September 14 through September 25.
Students in grades 5-12 will continue with virtual learning. Officials plan to allow those students to return in mid-October using hybrid schedules.
Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis along with Mayor Latoya Cantrell, New Orleans Department of Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno and the district’s medical advisor Dr. Benjamin Springgate will speak at the presser.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.