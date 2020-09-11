Bengals officialy announce Mixon’s 4-year extension

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals finalized a deal to sign star running back Joe Mixon to a new deal.
The new 4-year extension is worth $48 million, according to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport.
Mixon will be under contract with the Bengals through the 2024 season.
Mixon, a former Oklahoma Sooner, came into the league in 2017. He has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons. In 2019 he was the AFC’s top rusher with 1,186 yards and 4.9 yards per carry.
According to Over-the-Rhine-based Pro Football Focus, Mixon ranks as elite in the ’forced missed tackles’ and ’yards after contact per attempt’ categories.
He has also proven a capable receiver for the Bengals, hauling in 35 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
Mixon should feature prominently in a Bengals offensive attack that also includes wide receivers AJ Green and TJ Boyd, complementary back Giovanni Bernard and quarterback Joe Burrow.
