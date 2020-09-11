Bruce: Gulf Disturbances To Bring Rain For Several Days To Come

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain chances are on the way up into the weekend and through mid next week. Two disturbances moving across the Gulf will increase rain chances as they move west through the north central Gulf.
The disturbance over the Bahamas now is the one that has higher chances of developing into a depression or storm late weekend or early next week. The system is expected to track in our general direction and keep rain chances high next week. The eventual track will determine how much rain falls across the area and when.
Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s thanks to an increase in rain and cloud cover.
