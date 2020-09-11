Extra $300 in unemployment to end after next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Next week is the last week that people who receive unemployment will get an extra 300 dollars in their checks.
The money is part of an executive order from President Trump and it comes from FEMA. The president ordered that only a certain amount of money could be used, so the agency would still be able to respond to natural disasters.
Governor John Bel Edwards said today that FEMA notified the state that the final 300 dollar payments will come in next week’s checks.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.