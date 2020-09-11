Gov. Edwards to lay out guidelines for Phase 3 of recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Friday Louisiana enters Phase 3 of recovery in the coronavirus pandemic.
At 2:30 p.m. Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to lay out what Phase 3 will look like for the state.
After two weeks of declines in COVID-19 cases Edwards says the state is ready to move into the next phase.
Edwards stressed that Phase 3 doesn’t mean he’s lifting all restrictions and he reminded Louisianans the mask mandate will remain in place.
The state will see restrictions loosened but health leaders will also closely monitor data concerned that Labor Day gatherings, hurricane evacuations and school openings could contribute to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“This was probably the hardest decision I’ve made thus far not because of the data but because of everything going on recently,” says Edwards.
While the governor says more specifics will be released, White House guidelines for Phase 3 allow for visitation to senior living centers and more standing room crowds at bars.
