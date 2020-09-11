Holy Cross School on lockdown as NOPD searches for suspect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Holy Cross Primary School is currently on lockdown as New Orleans Police search for a suspect in Gentilly, however the search covers a wide area.
According to NOPD, officers are searching for a suspect who has a gun.
NOPD has set up a perimeter that includes Dreux Street at Selma Street and Marigny Street.
The NOPD has also set up a perimeter on N. Rocheblave between New Orleans and St. Anthony.
NOPD SWAT and the US Marshals are searching for unknown wanted subject in the area.
No students are in the school, however but the NOPD stressed to parents that drop-offs are not allowed at this time.
People are asked to stay away from the area during the search.
