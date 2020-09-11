It’s official: Cleveland Browns agree to 2-year extension with running back Kareem Hunt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kareem Hunt came home when he signed with the Browns in early 2019, and it’s going to stay that way for years to come, the front office wrote on Tuesday.
The Browns on Tuesday signed Hunt to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2022 season.
“Today, I’m honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Haslam, Andrew Berry, Coach Stefanski and the entire Browns' organization for continuing to believe in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme,” Hunt said in a prepared statement.
Hunt played only half the season for the Browns in 2019 behind Nick Chubb because of an eight-game suspension enforced by the NFL for his involvement in several offseason physical altercations.
In eight games with Cleveland, Hunt ran for 179 yards and scored three total touchdowns.
The Cleveland Browns begin the 2020 season against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
“Kareem Hunt is a core component of our offense. He has been a great teammate, outstanding worker, and steadfast in his desire to have success in his hometown for the long term,” said EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. “Personal growth is often times non-linear but Kareem has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself and we are proud of the redemptive strides he has taken. He understands the opportunity he has in front of him—provided he maintains his current personal trajectory—and we look forward to the contributions he will continue to make to our team.”
