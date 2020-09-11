It’s official: Cleveland Browns agree to 2-year extension with running back Kareem Hunt

“Kareem Hunt is a core component of our offense. He has been a great teammate, outstanding worker, and steadfast in his desire to have success in his hometown for the long term,” said EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. “Personal growth is often times non-linear but Kareem has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself and we are proud of the redemptive strides he has taken. He understands the opportunity he has in front of him—provided he maintains his current personal trajectory—and we look forward to the contributions he will continue to make to our team.”