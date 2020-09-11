2 LSU grad transfers look to make big impacts for the 2020 Tigers

“So, coming down here for the first time, it’s really a culture shock for me,” said Shanahan. “But at this point, I’m adjusted to it. One thing, the weather. Some of those practices and the humidity was a lot for me to take on early on. The food is awesome down here. Definitely different from what we get up in Boston. I’m really looking forward to feeling what it’s like to play for LSU and be a part of this program. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to come down here and prove myself in the SEC for a program like LSU that has so much tradition and offensive line tradition.”