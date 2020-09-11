LSU looks for next 4 wide receivers to step up after loss of last year’s top 2 pass catchers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the season-opener against Mississippi State right around the corner, many wonder who are the Tigers' two biggest threats in the passing game after they lost the No. 1 and No. 2 targets from last year.
With Justin Jefferson selected in the first round of the draft by the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase opting out on this college football season to likely be a top 10 draft pick himself, Terrace Marshall suddenly becomes LSU’s No. 1 wide receiver.
“Once I’m in the game, my mindset is to kill whoever is in front of me,” said Marshall. “I’m just taking things one day at a time. Whoever is in front of me will have to deal with me. This year’s offense is just as fun as last year’s offense. Obviously, Scott Linehan is a very experienced guy. So, he’s going to get us right. He’s been getting us right. So, I’m looking forward to showing the world what we can do.”
Head coach Ed Orgeron recently noted there is not enough talk about Marshall, who snagged 46 balls for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Marshall also had the highest red zone efficiency rating in all of college football in 2019, despite missing three games due to injury.
Racey McMath is the No. 2. pass-catcher. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder hauled in 17 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He played in all but one game last season.
Orgeron added it looks like true freshman Kayshon Boutte will step in at the No. 3 spot. The 6-foot, 185-pounder out of Westgate High in New Iberia will look to join the starting receiver ranks to help fill the void left by Chase opting out for the season.
There is no doubt Thaddeus Moss made a major impact on LSU’s national championship team last year, setting LSU single-season records for a tight end. But the Tigers might not be missing Moss that much with the addition of Arik Gilbert, who Orgeron said will be a pass-catching threat.
“I can say his early impression is eye candy. He’s 6-5, 6-6. He weighs ... I don’t want to know. He’s a freak, freak of nature and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do,” Marshall explained.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU teammates gush over ‘eye candy’ Arik Gilbert
- Orgeron talks scrimmage, recruiting, and more
- ‘Thank you!’ LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase officially announces his decision to opt out of 2020 season
- WAFB-TV will televise 3 LSU football games during 2020 season, including season opener
- LSU faces Miss. St. for season-opener; full schedule released
“He’s a big target, fast as well,” added linebacker Jabril Cox. “You see him and you think he’s going to run you over. But he also has the moves to juke you and run past you. If he continues to get better, he can be the best tight end to ever play college football. It’s up to him and his hard work. But Arik Gilbert, he’s going to be a good one.”
The Tigers will host the Bulldogs on September 26.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.