New Orleans police facing ‘highly unusual’ year in battle against violence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said the department is investigating two shootings last night that left four people dead.
The most recent one happened on Thursday night (Sept. 10) on Rayne Dr. and in the quadruple shooting three people were found dead on the scene.
The first shooting happened on Canal St. in the downtown New Orleans. The victim shot was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Ferguson said there could be a variety of reasons behind the recent spike in shootings we’ve seen in New Orleans.
“Normally we see our homicides and the motives are feud, neighborhood feuds...behind this recent spike in homicides,” Ferguson said. "This year you are seeing road rage ending in homicide, you see mental illness, domestic violence. There are a litany of things that can be the trigger behind the homicides. The ages or identities of the four people killed Thursday night.
Ferguson said that he commends his officers for continuing to be committed to keep violence down during a year that is “highly unusual.”
The chief was referring to COVID-19 and the challenges that the virus has presented to the city and country.
Ferguson made the comments during a news conference Mayor LaToya Cantrell had on Friday to talk about restrictions for the Saints game.
The NOPD will face more challenges as they try to police tailgating and second line events during the home opener.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.