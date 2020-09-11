NOPD apprehends shooting subject after Seventh Ward standoff

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wanted suspect, 41-year-old Nigel Blagave, was apprehended after a 12-hour stand-off with the Special Operations Division of the NOPD.
Blagave was wanted in connection with an aggravated battery by shooting on August 28 near the intersection of Forstall and Law Streets.
At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Blagrove was located under a house, located in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street. He was found by the Canine Unit before being taken into custody, according to the report.
NOPD says Blagrove escaped from the attic of the home and squeezed into a space between a wall to relocate under the residence.
U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant at around 5:30 p.m. and Blagave refused to surrender himself before barricading himself inside the location.
Police set up a perimeter from North Rocheblave Street to Annette Street, Annette Street to North Dorgenois Street, North Dorgenois Street to Allen Street, and Allen Street to North Rocheblave Street.
The Special Operations Division used teargas in attempt to get Blagrove to leave the residence.
