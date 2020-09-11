Plaquemines Parish moves forward with Phase 3, opening bars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Plaquemines Parish will move forward with Phase 3 reopenings that were announced by Gov. Edwards on Friday afternoon.
Bars throughout the parish will open with restricted guidelines including:
- 25 percent capacity with up to 50 customers indoors
- No more than 50 customers outdoors
- Customers must be seated at a table for service, cannot go to the bar for service
- Drinks must be ordered at the table, staff to deliver drinks to the customer
- Patrons must be seated
- Social distancing required both in and outdoors
- Those under the age of 21 will not be permitted into bars
- No live music
Bars will also be required to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. Patrols have to be out of the establishments at 11 p.m.
Plaquemines Parsh President Kirk Lepine and Sheriff Terry Turlich agreed the parish is ready to move into Phase 3 of their reopening.
According to Gov. Edwards, parished with a 5 percent infection rate or lower for two weeks have the option to permit on-site alcohol consumption at businesses.
The Louisiana Department of Health is expected to update infection rates by parish every two weeks, according to the report.
The next update is expected to be released on September 16. Parishes that meet the threshold as of Thursday, Sept. 11 include Orleans Parish, St. John the Baptist, Jefferson Davis, Bienville and Plaquemines.
