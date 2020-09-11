SEC capacity restrictions announced for all 14 universities; Vandy not allowing fans right now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - All of the schools in the SEC plans to have fans in the stands at the beginning of the 2020 college football season except for one.
Vanderbilt announced on Friday, September 11, fans will not be allowed at games through the end of October. LSU is scheduled to travel to Nashville on October 3, so Tiger fans won’t fill Vanderbilt Stadium like last season.
Vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director Candice Lee said health and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic drove the decision to delay fan access.
“Our student-athletes and coaching staffs are ready to compete and win in the best conference in the nation, but we recognize that we have to do so in our ‘new normal’ environment, where we need to focus on keeping everyone as healthy and safe as possible,” Lee said. “Playing without fans allows us to concentrate all of our energies on our student-athletes and minimize scenarios that could jeopardize their health and safety, and their ability to complete the season.”
LSU made its announcement Wednesday that capacity will be limited to 25% and tailgating will not be allowed.
CBS Sports produced a school-by-school breakdown of 2020 football attendance policies at the rest of the SEC schools.
Alabama - Only approximately 20% of capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be allowed. Tailgating won’t be allowed.
Auburn - Capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be limited “approximately 20%” for the 2020 season.
Arkansas - Between 16,000 and 17,000 fans will be permitted for home games at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Florida - Approximately 20% capacity will be allowed at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. There will be no tailgating, fan walk to the stadium, or cheerleaders on the sidelines.
Georgia - Capacity will be limited to between 20% and 25% at Sanford Stadium.
Kentucky - Maximum of 20% capacity will be allowed to open the season.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss - Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order capping attendance at 25% of capacity throughout the state. Tailgating is prohibited.
Missouri - Attendance will be limited to no more than 25% of capacity at Memorial Stadium.
South Carolina - Approximately 20,000 available seats will be filled at Williams-Brice Stadium. The university “will discourage tailgating and prohibit the use of tents.”
Tennessee - Neyland Stadium will cap its attendance at 25%.
Texas A&M - Seating will be limited to 25% capacity, after an initial plan that estimated 30% capacity.
