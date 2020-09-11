Shelby: Rain Chances Increase, Closely Watching Gulf

Two disturbances moving across the Gulf will increase rain chances today through next week.
The second disturbance is the one that could develop into a depression or even a tropical storm by Sunday and into early next week. The system is expected to track in our general direction and keep rain chances high next week. The eventual track will determine how much rain falls across the area and when.
Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s thanks to an increase in rain and cloud cover.
