Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s is searching for and inmate that escaped the Tangipahoa Parish Jail Thursday afternoon.
Deputies are searching for 25-year-old Terrence “T.J.” Brewer.
According to TPSO, Brewer escaped the jail around 2 p.m. Thursday. Details on how he managed to escape were not shared due to an active investigation into the incident.
Brewer was in jail for 38 days before escaping. He was being held on charges of criminal damage and burglary. There was also a hold placed on his release by Probation and Parole for a violation.
Anyone who has any information about the where about of Brewer are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.