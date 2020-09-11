Teddy Bridgewater’s comeback from injury inspires children’s books

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Teddy Bridgewater’s career in the NFL has been full of ups and downs and has become the inspiration behind a children’s book series. On Tuesday, book number two in the Little Bear Teddy series was release and it is titled “Big Change”.
It is inspired by the fact that Bridgewater is moving from New Orleans to Carolina to once again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. In the book, Little Bear Teddy is planning on practicing his football skills on the lawn after school, but a big storm comes and ruins the neighborhood and thus has to move to a new city.
The first book in the series was titled “Big Dreams Come True” and Teddy was living the dream coming into the league.
Bridgewater was a first round draft pick back in 2014 by the Minnesota Vikings. By the end of his second year in the league, Bridgewater was a Pro Bowler.
In training camp of 2016 though, Bridgewater’s career almost came to an end as he sustained a horrific knee injury as he dislocated the knee and tore just about every ligament in it.
After being released by the Vikings, he was signed by the New York Jets. After only a few weeks in the Big Apple, he was traded to New Orleans where he had a great run as the back up to Drew Brees. That set him up to be in this position to be signed by the Panthers this past off season and becoming the new starter replacing Cam Newton.
A four year battle to get back to starters status.
His comeback from that terrible injury inspired his best friend from high school Erika Cordona to create the Little Bear Teddy series. The books are based on four core values... hard work, determination, resiliency and perseverance. All of which Teddy showed to battle back from the career threatening injury to once again live his dream of being a starting QB in the NFL.
It is truly an inspirational story that Bridgewater and Cardona hope will inspire young kids all around the world.
It already has inspired Cardona who discovered she had a nodule on her thyroid last year and had to go through 2 biopsies for it.
“I had to remember that Teddy never once complained about his situation or never questioned God,” said Cardona. “So I had to use him as my motivational piece so that I could get through my health scare as well. And I know that children around the world will use his story in the same light look up to him.”
“You talk about giving a person their flowers while they can still smell them, I think that’s what Erika is doing with the 2 books,” said Bridgewater. “When they can have a copy of Little Bear Teddy and be able to relate to me, that’s giving hope.”
If you would like to get a copy of the books, you can get them at www.littlebearteddy.com.
