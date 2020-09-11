Two Saints starters listed as out for their matchup with the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow), and right guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) are out for Sunday’s matchup against the Bucs.
Safety P.J. Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the contest.
Ruiz was drafted by the Saints in the first round (24th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. This would’ve been his first game in the Black and Gold.
Ruiz and Davenport missed practice all week.
The Bucs will be without starting wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring).
The Saints-Bucs battle can be seen on WVUE-TV FOX 8 at 3:25 p.m. this Sunday.
