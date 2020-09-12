The Extra Point: Sit or Start Week 1

Week 1 confirmed my fears about Hardman. There’s just not enough football to go around. He’s a home run threat on any play, but the targets are few and far between, and that’s probably putting it lightly. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are the primary targets, and when healthy, Sammy Watkins still gets more snaps and, therefore, targets than Hardman. To make matters worse for Hardman owners, at least from what we saw in their first game, the Chiefs are content taking the a little air out of the ball and running the rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire to milk clock and finish games. I’m not sure where Hardman’s fantasy value fits in here.