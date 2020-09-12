Grand Isle issues voluntary evacuation beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle has issued a voluntary evacuation for the residents of Grand Isle.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, campers, RVs and boats are being asked to evacuate due to the threat of Tropical Storm Sally causing coastal flooding.
There is currently a hurricane watch in effect from Grand Isle to the Alabama and Florida state line. There is also a flash flood watch issued for Southeast Louisiana from 7 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Thursday.
