Jacoby Mathews takes over at QB1 for Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Three-year starter TJ Finley took his talents to LSU after a standout career with Ponchatoula. So now, it’s all about who’s next at QB1, junior Jacoby Mathews. Rivals ranks Mathews the No. 1 athlete in the country for 2022, and he excelled at safety the last two seasons.
“Jacoby is an outstanding athlete. He’s always been a quarterback, was TJ’s backup the last two years. So we’re also blessed because he’s familiar with the offense, and he played receiver, so he’s familiar with the concepts. It’s been a real smooth transition so far,” said Ponchatoula head coach Hank Tierney.
“I remember all the plays from playing every position on offense. So I know what everybody is supposed to do, and I know who’s likely to be open on either play. It’s pretty easy for me now,” said Jacoby Mathews.
Mathews has a ton of speed to burn, so the Wave offense will look a little different in 2020.
“Option is back in the offense, no doubt. We were pass heavy last year. We want to be balanced this year. Actually, we want to run it more than we throw it. Like I said, I have an option background, we’ve run it my whole life,” said Tierney.
“I know going back on offense, I control the ball. Every play the ball is in my hands before the play starts. Me knowing the ball is in my hands is the best feeling for me,” said Mathews.
Mathews also has some lengthy receivers to rely on this fall. Kody Finley stands 6′5″, and Amorion Walker stands 6′3″.
“Yeah just throw it up. That’s what Coach Hank has called us since freshman year, twin towers. But this year should be really good. I’m expecting great things with this team,” said receiver Kody Finley.
“Oh yeah, it’s going to be a smooth transition. Jacoby has been throwing to me his whole life. I feel like we’re going to have a good connection this season,” said receiver Amorion Walker.
