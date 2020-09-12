Man dies following Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in the Gentilly Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Pocahontas Street just after 4 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.
The name of the victim has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of any autopsy and notification of family.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at (504) 658-5300 or Crimstoppers at (504) 822-111.
