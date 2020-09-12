Nicondra: Tracking Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Sally formed early this afternoon after crossing the Everglades into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is currently moving west around a ridge of high pressure to its north. With another ridge to the west the weakness between the two high pressure systems puts the current forecast track into the central northern Gulf Coast in Mississippi or Louisiana. These features moving Sally along will also break down just as the storm is likely to approach the coast making it a slow mover.
The track and strength will dictate the exact impacts, but there is potential for significant storm surge and high rain totals across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Everyone in the region needs to pay close attention to the forecast through the weekend and be ready to jump into their storm plan if there are no major shifts in the forecast which are not anticipated at this time. We could see some impacts as early as Monday night with stormy conditions by Tuesday.
Until then there is a wave of tropical moisture effecting the region right now. Passing heavy down pours will continue into the evening with plenty of breaks. We will see rain begin to taper off as Sally starts to dominate the environment.
