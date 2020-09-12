NOPD searching for two suspects in Lakeview carjacking

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are searching for two suspects involved in a Lakeview carjacking Saturday morning.
According to police, the victim was approached by man in the rear parking lot of 132 West Harrison Avenue around 10:30 a.m. The male suspect then pointed a gun with an extended magazine at the victim and demanded the victim get out of her silver 2020 Nissan Murano. The female suspect told the victim they were going to shoot her if she did not give them her keys.
The vehicle stolen has a Florida license plate that reads IELD22.
If anyone has any information about the suspects or the location of the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Third District Person Crimes Unit at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
