Pedestrian killed in Terrebonne Parish car crash
By Nicole Mumphrey | September 12, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 8:28 AM

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -A Houma man was struck and killed Friday night as he walked along LA 182 in Terrebonne Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on LA 182 near LA 660.

The crash took the life of 39-year-old Christopher Lawson of Houma.

Troopers say Lawson was walking with a bicycle when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry.

Lawson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and a toxicology report is pending on both subjects.

Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths so far this year.

