Pedestrian killed in Terrebonne Parish car crash

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -A Houma man was struck and killed Friday night as he walked along LA 182 in Terrebonne Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on LA 182 near LA 660.
The crash took the life of 39-year-old Christopher Lawson of Houma.
Troopers say Lawson was walking with a bicycle when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry.
Lawson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and a toxicology report is pending on both subjects.
Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths so far this year.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.